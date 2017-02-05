← Previous Post
More than 130,000 participants join largest march in Seattle’s history

The International Examiner February 5, 2017 0
Seattle Womxn’s March 2017 from Glenn Nelson and Florangela  Davila on Vimeo.

On Jan. 21, 2017, the Seattle community marched in unity with other marchers happening around the country for the Womxn’s March. The event was reminiscent of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, a civil rights rally which took place at the Mall where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. The Seattle Womxn’s March had an estimated attendance of between 130,000 and 175,000, which makes it one of the largest marches in the country and the largest march in Seattle’s history.

The video of the march was produced by Seattle journalists Florangela Davila and Glenn Nelson.

