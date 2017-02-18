Photos from the Fourth Citizen Journalism Workshop: Video Production The International Examiner

On Thursday, February 16, 2017 the International Examiner and 21 Progress hosted its fourth Citizen Journalism workshop with Matt Chan. The workshop, focused on video production, explored topics like how to set up an interview, what video and audio equipment to bring, and lighting considerations. It also provided attendees with an opportunity to handle equipment and ask questions.

The final Citizen Journalism workshop in the series, focused on video editing and post-production, will take place in March 2017 (date to be determined). To receive updates about the International Examiner‘s events, you can subscribe to our events newsletter.