Photos from the Fourth Citizen Journalism Workshop: Video Production

On Thursday, February 16, 2017 the International Examiner and 21 Progress hosted its fourth Citizen Journalism workshop with Matt Chan. The workshop, focused on video production, explored topics like how to set up an interview, what video and audio equipment to bring, and lighting considerations. It also provided attendees with an opportunity to handle equipment and ask questions.
The final Citizen Journalism workshop in the series, focused on video editing and post-production, will take place in March 2017 (date to be determined). To receive updates about the International Examiner‘s events, you can subscribe to our events newsletter.
Citizen Journalism: Video Production workshop with industry expert Matt Chan, hosted by the International Examiner and 21 Progress. Photo by Andre Chow.
Examining camera setting at the Citizen Journalism: Video Production workshop. Photo by Andre Chow.
Using a reflector to adjust lighting for an interview at the Citizen Journalism: Video Production workshop. Photo by Andre Chow.
Setting up for an interview at the Citizen Journalism: Video Production workshop. Photo by Andre Chow.
Using a shotgun microphone at the Citizen Journalism: Video Production workshop. Photo by Andre Chow.
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.