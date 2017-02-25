← Previous Post

Photos: Jayapal holds open house for District Office in downtown Seattle

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal addresses about a hundred constituents who arrived to the open house on January 17, 2017. • Photo by IE Staff Photographer Isaac Liu

On Tuesday, January 17, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal hosted an open house at her new district office in downtown Seattle to assist the people of Washington’s 7th Congressional District. Constituents were able to meet Rep. Jayapal and her staff, and to talk about an agenda for the district.

“This office belongs to the people of Washington’s 7th Congressional District,” Jayapal said. “We intend to advocate strongly for all our constituents, to assist them in tangible ways, and to build the strength of our community. Everyone is welcome at our office.”

The Seattle office will primarily deal with casework, constituent services, and community outreach, including helping constituents deal with federal departments and agencies, connecting them to government services, collecting their feedback, and acting on their concerns. Jayapal’s District Office is located at 1904 Third Avenue, Suite 510.

