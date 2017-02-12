← Previous Post
#Resister—February 19, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action

The International Examiner February 12, 2017 0
Below are some timely ways to support and stand with our Muslim and immigrant neighbors.

Sunday, February 19 at 1:00 p.m.—Interfaith Prayer Service: Courage & Compassion in the Midst of Fear—at Plymouth UCC, 1217 6th Ave., Seattle 98101. And then there will be a pilgrimage to Seattle Public Library for (see following event listing). Download flyer. Facebook event page.

Sunday, February 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.—Never Again: Japanese American WWII History and American Muslim Rights Today—Fisher Pavilion in Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle 98109. Announcement from SPL. Facebook event page.

Wednesday, February 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.—Islamophobia: A Threat to All at University of Washington, Bothell, 18115 Campus Way NE, Bothell 98011 (North Creek Events Center). Invitation from the American Muslim Research Institute. A public lecture by Dalia Mogahed, Director of Research, Institute of Social Policy and Understanding.  Facebook event page. Additional Information.

If you have information on events, news, and activism you’d like to our readers to know, please send an email to editor@iexaminer.org with the subject line “Resister.”

The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

