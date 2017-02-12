#Resister—February 19, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action The International Examiner

Below are some timely ways to support and stand with our Muslim and immigrant neighbors.

Sunday, February 19 at 1:00 p.m.—Interfaith Prayer Service: Courage & Compassion in the Midst of Fear—at Plymouth UCC, 1217 6th Ave., Seattle 98101. And then there will be a pilgrimage to Seattle Public Library for (see following event listing). Download flyer. Facebook event page.

Sunday, February 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.—Never Again: Japanese American WWII History and American Muslim Rights Today—Fisher Pavilion in Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle 98109. Announcement from SPL. Facebook event page.

Wednesday, February 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.—Islamophobia: A Threat to All at University of Washington, Bothell, 18115 Campus Way NE, Bothell 98011 (North Creek Events Center). Invitation from the American Muslim Research Institute. A public lecture by Dalia Mogahed, Director of Research, Institute of Social Policy and Understanding. Facebook event page. Additional Information.

