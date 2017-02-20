#Resister—February 20, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action The International Examiner

Just one month into the Trump administration, workers and families across Washington are sharing their concerns—from introducing the National Right to Work Bill to vowing to repeal Obamacare and strip health insurance from 22 million people across the county to sparking chaos and confusion with an unjust immigration ban.

Over President’s Day week, Congress will be home to hear directly from their constituents. WA State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, is calling for Washington’s voices to be heard.

For four days of the congressional recess, in four offices across the state, labor, faith, and community groups will petition and rally to voice their concerns about attacks on workers, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, and a “Muslim ban” that has sown chaos in the airports and torn families apart.

Below is a list of actions:

Tuesday, 2/21 – In-District action at Herrera-Beutler’s Vancouver office

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

750 Anderson St, Vancouver, WA 98661

http://bit.ly/Vancouver2017



Wednesday, 2/22 – In-District action at Newhouse’s Yakima office

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

402 E. Yakima Ave, Suite #445, Yakima, WA 98901

http://bit.ly/Yakima2017



Thursday, 2/23 – In-District action at McMorris Rodgers’ Spokane office

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

10 N Post St Ste 625, Spokane, WA 99201

http://bit.ly/Spokane2017

Thursday, 2/23 – In-District action at Reichert’s Issaquah office

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Issaquah office: 22605 SE 56th Street Suite 130, Issaquah, WA 98029

http://bit.ly/Issaquah2017

* * *

The Church Council is getting the word out about the introduction in the Washington State Legislature of SB 5689, the Keep Washington Working Act, which will help ensure that local law enforcement not perform the duties of ICE but rather protect the community, and will strengthen collaboration so that the contributions of all Washington’s working women and men are respected and enhanced.

Letters from congregations or congregational representatives can be sent as soon as possible to Noah.burgher@wa.leg.gov. Senator Lisa Wellman is the prime sponsor of this bill.