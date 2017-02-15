← Previous Post
Snapshots in Time: A demonstration for human rights in South Korea takes place on Sixth Avenue in downtown Seattle. Photo by Dean Wong, 1986..

A demonstration for human rights in South Korea takes place on Sixth Avenue in downtown Seattle. The protestors drag an effigy of South Korea President Chun Doo-hwan, who earned a reputation for brutality against his people. Chun visited Seattle with a trade delegation, April 19-21, 1986. This protest took place April 19th in front of the Federal Courthouse. Elsewhere Chun was feted by Seattle Mayor Charles Royer, Washington Secretary of State Ralph Munro, and members of the Washington State Korean Association. See more at photo 3.200. Photo by Dean Wong, 1986..

