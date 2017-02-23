Snapshots in Time: A woman, alleged to be a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party, is arrested at a rally commemorating the first anniversary of the massacre at Tiananmen Square.Photo by Dean Wong, June 3, 1990.

A woman, alleged to be a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party, is arrested at a rally commemorating the first anniversary of the massacre at Tiananmen Square. The reason for her arrest and that of several others at the otherwise peaceful event in the I.D. is unclear. Police claimed that rally organizers requested the removal of the RCP members, many of whom wore shirts stating “Mao more than ever!” Photo by Dean Wong, June 3, 1990.
About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by Hiroki Sakamoto
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.