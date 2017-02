Snapshots in Time: An IDEA booth (International District Economic Association) offers Japanese chicken skewers (Yaki stick) and Chinese steamed buns (Hum Bow) at a community festival, 1973. Photographer unknown. Hiroki Sakamoto

