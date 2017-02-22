← Previous Post
Next Post →

Snapshots in Time: Barbara Lazaroff, wife of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, converses with one of the protestors outside her restaurant, ObaChine, in downtown Seattle. Photographer unknown, 1998.

Hiroki Sakamoto February 22, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Barbara Lazaroff, wife of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, converses with one of the protestors outside her restaurant, ObaChine, in downtown Seattle. The Asian American community took issue with a poster featuring a caricatured image of a Chinese man displayed prominently in the entryway of the pan-Asian eatery. See photos 3-167 – 169 for more. Photographer unknown, 1998.

TAGS » , , , , ,
POSTED IN » Snapshots In Time
Hiroki Sakamoto
About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

Related »

Snapshots in Time: The new King County Executive holds a plaque with the “key” to the county. Gary Locke is the grandson of Chinese immigrants. He spent his first few years living in the Yesler Terrace housing project. He learned English at school.

Snapshots in Time: The new King County Executive holds a plaque with the “key” to the county. Gary Locke is the grandson of Chinese immigrants. He spent his first few years living in the Yesler Terrace housing project. He learned English at school.

Snapshots in Time: Faaluaina (Lua) Pritchard, Asian-American activist, bangs the gong during a “lobby day” at the state capital in Olympia, 1999. Photo by Dean Wong.

Snapshots in Time: Faaluaina (Lua) Pritchard, Asian-American activist, bangs the gong during a “lobby day” at the state capital in Olympia, 1999. Photo by Dean Wong.

Snapshots in Time: Hibakusha at the Rally for Peace and Disarmament in New York’s Central Park, 1982.Photo by Sharon Maeda, 1982.

Snapshots in Time: Hibakusha at the Rally for Peace and Disarmament in New York’s Central Park, 1982.Photo by Sharon Maeda, 1982.

Snapshots in Time: The decision in 1972 to build the Kingdome sports stadium adjacent to the Pioneer Square district triggered mounting concerns and protests in the neighborhood regarding parking, traffic, and culture clash. Photographer unknown.

Snapshots in Time: The decision in 1972 to build the Kingdome sports stadium adjacent to the Pioneer Square district triggered mounting concerns and protests in the neighborhood regarding parking, traffic, and culture clash. Photographer unknown.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.