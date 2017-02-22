Snapshots in Time: Barbara Lazaroff, wife of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, converses with one of the protestors outside her restaurant, ObaChine, in downtown Seattle. Photographer unknown, 1998.

Barbara Lazaroff, wife of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, converses with one of the protestors outside her restaurant, ObaChine, in downtown Seattle. The Asian American community took issue with a poster featuring a caricatured image of a Chinese man displayed prominently in the entryway of the pan-Asian eatery. See photos 3-167 – 169 for more. Photographer unknown, 1998.
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.