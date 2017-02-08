Snapshots in Time: Demonstrators protest the policies and actions of South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan on the occasion of his visit to Seattle in April, 1986. Photo by Dean Wong, 1986.

Demonstrators protest the policies and actions of South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan on the occasion of his visit to Seattle in April, 1986. Wearing traditional Korean attire, they carry Korean musical instruments, including the janggu or hourglass drum played by the woman at center.
Chun, who ruled South Korea from 1979 to 1988, was blamed for the massacre of hundreds of civilians in the town of Gwangju (or Kwangju) early in his rule, and other oppressive measures designed to clamp down on dissent. A decade following his Seattle visit, Chun was put on trial in South Korea for ordering the massacre, as well as financial wrong-doing. Sentenced to death, he served only a short stretch in prison and paid only a portion of the fines levied upon him. As of this writing (February 2014), Chun still lives in retirement. See more at photo 3.175. Photo by Dean Wong, 1986.