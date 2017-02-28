Snapshots in Time: Ellise “Ping Ping” Yo, three years old, with her lantern on August 6, during “From Hiroshima to Hope. Photo by Dean Wong, 2000.

← Previous Post

Ellise “Ping Ping” Yo, three years old, with her lantern on August 6, during “From Hiroshima to Hope.” The annual event, in which participants create and float paper lanterns on Green Lake in Seattle, has been held since 1985 commemorating those who died in the World War II bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Photo by Dean Wong, 2000.

Hiroki Sakamoto
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

