Snapshots in Time: Firefighters spray water into the doorway of the Mary Pang Frozen Foods warehouse. Photographer unknown.

Hiroki Sakamoto February 22, 2017 0
Firefighters spray water into the doorway of the Mary Pang Frozen Foods warehouse. The January 5, 1995 arson fire in the International District caused the deaths of four Seattle firefighters and led to scrutiny and reform of firefighting protocols. Nearly two decades later an empty lot remains where the warehouse stood and the owners’ son, Martin Pang, is serving out a 35 year sentence in prison for arson. Photographer unknown.

Hiroki Sakamoto
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

