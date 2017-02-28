Snapshots in Time: First Mr. and Miss Gay Asian Pacific Islander International at Nippon Kan Theatre. Photographer unknown.

Aug 23, 2002. First Mr. and Miss Gay Asian Pacific Islander International at Nippon Kan Theatre. Planned as an annual event. the pageant has skipped a few years. In recent years it has taken place at Neighbors Nightclub on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. A 2011 press release described the pageant thusly: “In a beauty pageant unlike any other, Asian and Pacific Islander drag queens and kings, studs, and Transsexuals from across the Pacific Northwest will descend on Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood to compete for the prestigious title that began 10 years ago.” Photographer unknown.
