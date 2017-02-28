Snapshots in Time: First Mr. and Miss Gay Asian Pacific Islander International at the Nippon Kan Theatre. Photographer unknown.

Aug 23, 2002. First Mr. and Miss Gay Asian Pacific Islander International at the Nippon Kan Theatre. ‘This is our opportunity to put a face on a segment of the population that is often overlooked within the traditional Asian-American community,’ said David Luc Nguyen, co-founder of the API International. ‘The Mr. & Miss Gay API Pageant is our chance to showcase the incredible talent, beauty, and diversity within the queer Asian community on a grand stage.’ Quotation from Seattle Gay News website, August 19, 2011.) Photographer unknown.
