Snapshots in Time: Hibakusha at the Rally for Peace and Disarmament in New York's Central Park, 1982.



Hibakusha at the Rally for Peace and Disarmament in New York’s Central Park, 1982. The woman is a survivor of the atomic blasts in Japan in 1945; she was among 150 hibakusha attending the huge rally. See also 2.116 and 2.119. Photo by Sharon Maeda, 1982.