Snapshots in Time: Mak Fai’s Lion Dancers perform at the Dragon Boat Race opening ceremonies on Lake Washington, July 12, 1998. Photo by Dean Wong, 1998.

Hiroki Sakamoto February 28, 2017 0
Mak Fai’s Lion Dancers perform at the Dragon Boat Race opening ceremonies on Lake Washington, July 12, 1998. The lion’s head can weigh as much as 20 pounds. Photo by Dean Wong, 1998.

