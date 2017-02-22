Snapshots in Time: The decision in 1972 to build the Kingdome sports stadium adjacent to the Pioneer Square district triggered mounting concerns and protests in the neighborhood regarding parking, traffic, and culture clash. Photographer unknown.

The decision in 1972 to build the Kingdome sports stadium adjacent to the Pioneer Square district triggered mounting concerns and protests in the neighborhood regarding parking, traffic, and culture clash. Despite pledges from the city to help revitalize the area now termed the International District, protests continued. Young people here carry signs that read “Preserve the I.D.” and “Hum Bow not Hot Dog.” The stadium, which finally opened in 1976, served as a major catalyst for community organizing within the I.D. Photo, 1973. Photographer unknown.
