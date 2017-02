Snapshots in Time: The new King County Executive holds a plaque with the “key” to the county. Gary Locke is the grandson of Chinese immigrants. He spent his first few years living in the Yesler Terrace housing project. He learned English at school. Hiroki Sakamoto

