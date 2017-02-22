Snapshots in Time: The ObaChine protest. A picketer holds a sign depicting the caricatured print on display in the restaurant, which is part of Wolfgang Puck’s empire. Photographer unknown, 1998.

The ObaChine protest. A picketer holds a sign depicting the caricatured print on display in the restaurant, which is part of Wolfgang Puck’s empire. The lettering refers to comments made by Puck’s wife and partner, Barbara Lazaroff, who gave as her opinion that the image was cute. Lazaroff, who had personally chosen the décor of the restaurant, held her ground against protests, boycotts, appeals, and extensive media coverage. The print remained on display until the restaurant closed two years after it opened, in 1999. The CEO of Wolfgang Puck Food Co. acknowledged that the protests were a factor in the decision to close. See also photos 3_166, 168, and 169. Photographer unknown, 1998.
About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by Hiroki Sakamoto
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.