← Previous Post
Next Post →

Snapshots in Time: The ObaChine protest. A picketer holds a sign depicting the caricatured print on display in the restaurant, which is part of Wolfgang Puck’s empire. Photographer unknown, 1998.

Hiroki Sakamoto February 22, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

The ObaChine protest. A picketer holds a sign depicting the caricatured print on display in the restaurant, which is part of Wolfgang Puck’s empire. The lettering refers to comments made by Puck’s wife and partner, Barbara Lazaroff, who gave as her opinion that the image was cute. Lazaroff, who had personally chosen the décor of the restaurant, held her ground against protests, boycotts, appeals, and extensive media coverage. The print remained on display until the restaurant closed two years after it opened, in 1999. The CEO of Wolfgang Puck Food Co. acknowledged that the protests were a factor in the decision to close. See also photos 3_166, 168, and 169. Photographer unknown, 1998.

POSTED IN » Snapshots In Time
Hiroki Sakamoto
About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.