Snapshots in Time: Tsuguo “Ike” Ikeda receives an award for his years of service to the nonprofit community from the Nonprofit Assistance Center. Photo by Chris Bennion, 2006.

Hiroki Sakamoto February 28, 2017 0
Tsuguo “Ike” Ikeda receives an award for his years of service to the nonprofit community from the Nonprofit Assistance Center. Ikeda has a long history of activism beginning during his internment in Minidoka and including work with the Black Panther Party and as the first executive director of the Atlantic Street Center. He was the first Asian American director of a major nonprofit organization in the United States. Photo by Chris Bennion, 2006.

Hiroki Sakamoto
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

