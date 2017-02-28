Snapshots in Time: With a van proclaiming “Shake Your Buddha,” gay APA men and women participate in Seattle’s Gay Parade on Broadway. Date and photographer unknown.

With a van proclaiming “Shake Your Buddha,” gay APA men and women participate in Seattle’s Gay Parade on Broadway. The Asian Lesbian & Bisexual Alliance, along with Queer & Asian, organized the “float.” John Pai is in the driver’s seat. The annual parade began in 1974, five years after the Stonewall riots in New York that are often cited as the start of the gay rights movement. Date and photographer unknown. Thanks to Anne XC and John Pai for photo information.
About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by Hiroki Sakamoto
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.