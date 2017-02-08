Snapshots in Time: Young people promote a showing of The Debut, an indie film focusing on second-generation Filipinos growing up in the States, in 2002 Photographer unknown, 2002
Hiroki Sakamoto
February 8, 2017
Young people promote a showing of The Debut, an indie film focusing on second-generation Filipinos growing up in the States, in 2002 The title refers to the tradition of celebrating a girl’s 18th birthday in a big way! Leila Armas and Matt Dela Cruz are pictured. Photographer unknown.
