21 Progress’ first Fresh Leadership workshop to be held on March 30 The International Examiner

21 Progress is hosting the first Fresh Leadership event, Fresh Storytelling workshop, at 6 p.m. on March 30 at 21 Progress’ office (409 Maynard Avenue South, Suite 202, Seattle WA, 98104). The workshop will be led by Mozart Guerrier, who has spent more than ten years working on social justice issues as a project manager, organizer, social worker, and teaching artist. It is a great event to learn more about the power of storytelling and how your story can heal, connect, liberate, or lead.

Sign up to attend the free event at Eventbrite. Contact 21 Progress should you have any question about the event.