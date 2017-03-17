← Previous Post

Announcement: Bad Panda at Theatre off Jackson

Fantastic.Z’s first production of the season, Bad Panda, will be playing March 23 through April 8 produced in association with Theatre Off Jackson. Bad Panda takes a heartfelt look at relationships in non-traditional families. Written by Megan Gogerty, a professor at the Iowa Writers Workshop, this zoological romance has been performed from Beijing to Baltimore and will receive its Northwest regional premier in Seattle.

Catch it on March 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31; April 1, 6, 7, and 8. General Admission is $20 in advance/$25 at the door. TPS is $15 in advance/$17 at the door. Student or Senior (with ID) is $12 in advance/$14 at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., curtain at 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.theatreoffjackson.org.

