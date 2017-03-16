Announcement: Bainbridge Island commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the first forced removal of Japanese Americans in World War II, March 30, 2017 The International Examiner

The following announcement is from The Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community (BIJAC):

“Nidoto Nai Yoni – Let It Not Happen Again” is the timeless and timely message of the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial and the theme for the 75th Anniversary Commemoration on March 30, 2017.

The Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community (BIJAC) – in partnership with the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association, the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art (BIMA) and the Bainbridge Island Historical Museum – invites all to experience a day-long series of free events to honor the first – and all – of 120,000 Japanese Americans to be forcibly exiled from the West Coast during World War II, and to reflect upon the unique legacy of a community that stood by their Japanese American friends and neighbors and welcomed them home.

“Nidoto Nai Yoni – Let It Not Happen Again” schedule of events and details:

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE ADMISSION TO THE AWARD-WINNING BAINBRIDGE ISLAND HISTORICAL MUSEUM, including the permanent exhibit “Kodomo No Tame Ni – For the sake of the children” covering the first 100 years of history and legacy of the Bainbridge Island Japanese American community. 215 Ericksen Ave. N.E.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: 75TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION CEREMONY at the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, 4192 Eagle Harbor Drive. Ceremony will start promptly at 11 a.m.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and the Japanese Ambassador to the United States Kenichiro Sasae are among the confirmed speakers at the ceremony.

Parking is extremely limited and carpooling is strongly encouraged. Reserved media parking is available on a space available first-come, first-served basis.

4 – 6 p.m.: BAINBRIDGE ISLAND JAPANESE AMERICAN COMMUNITY FILMS at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, corner of Winslow Way and Highway 305.

Four award-winning documentary films produced by Bainbridge Island filmmakers will be screened as a series, and each film will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers and participants of the films (Full film summaries attached).

4:00 p.m. THE RED PINES

4:30 p.m. WOMAN BEHIND THE SYMBOL

5:00 p.m. AFTER SILENCE

6:00 p.m. VISIBLE TARGET

7:00 p.m. Join us for a TALK BY BIJAC PRESIDENT CLARENCE MORIWAKI ENTITLED “HISTORY, HONOR, HEALING AND HOPE” on the impact of fear, war hysteria, prejudice and failure of political leadership during the Japanese American exclusion. A brief Q&A with Clarence will follow the talk. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Due to limited seating, reservations are strongly recommended. Free tickets for the films can be reserved here: http://bpt.me/2900305, and free tickets for the talk can be reserved here: http://bpt.me/2902244

For more information, please visit the BIMA website at http://www.biartmuseum.org/.

Questions may be directed to Kristin Tollefson, BIMA Education Director, at 206.451.4004.

Into early April, BIMA will feature art related to the Japanese American experience of WWII and the work of noted Japanese American artists.

More information and event details can be found at www.bijaema.org, www.bijac.org or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BIJAEM/