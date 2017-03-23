Announcement: Jayapal Announces Four District Town Halls in April The International Examiner

The following announcement is from Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal:

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will hold four town halls in April throughout Washington’s 7th District. The first will be a senior-focused event for residents of Horizon House in Seattle. The following three will take place on Vashon Island, Shoreline, and Burien, respectively.

These four meetings are a continuation of a series of town halls that began in March and will extend throughout the year. At the events, Jayapal will discuss her work in Congress and take questions from constituents. Town halls are an important way for constituents to connect with their representatives in government and hold them accountable.

What: Town Hall: Senior Solutions (Open to Horizon House residents)

When: Tuesday, April 11, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Horizon House, 900 University St, Seattle

What: Town Hall in Vashon Island

When: Thursday, April 13, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Vashon High School, 9600 SW 204th St, Vashon

What: Town Hall in Shoreline

When: Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline

What: Town Hall in Burien

When: Thursday, April 20, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien

Media interested in attending the town halls should RSVP to Ansel Herz at ansel.herz@mail.house.gov.

Washington’s 7th District encompasses most of Seattle and surrounding areas, including Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds and parts of Burien, Shoreline and Normandy Park.

Elected in 2016, Jayapal serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. She is also the Vice Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee.