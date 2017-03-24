Announcement: Oriental Garden Center to donate bonsai on March 25 The International Examiner

The following announcement is from the Pacific Bonsai Museum.

Pacific Bonsai Museum announces a bonsai tree donation from Oriental Garden Center in Federal Way, WA.

Oriental Garden Center co-owners David Asahara and Joan Bloedel are donating their signature bonsai tree as a legacy of their late father Joe Asahara. (Bonsai is a Japanese art form using trees grown in containers.)

Their uncle, Kenneth Hikogawa, was a master carpenter who is known as the mentor to the iconic 20th century furniture designer, George Nakashima. Joe Asahara teamed up with his brother-in-law Kenny, and they became professional gardeners. In 1960 the two men opened Oriental Garden Center in Federal Way.

Joe and Kenny were also known for their bonsai. When television was new, the two men were featured in a segment about bonsai at a time when the average American home gardener was not aware of the trees. Joe continued offering bonsai classes until his passing in 2015.

The bonsai to be donated is a Mountain Hemlock tree collected from the Cascade Mountains by one of the Oriental Garden Center’s plant suppliers. It was originally gifted to Joe in the early 1960s. Joe developed the tree into a bonsai and it has remained in front of the store ever since, welcoming customers as they arrived. After 57 years, the store will be closing in April, 2017.

Event: Bonsai donation ceremony from the Oriental Garden Center to the Pacific Bonsai Museum

Where: Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S 336th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

When: Saturday, March 25, 10:15am – 10:30am

Tickets: none, admission by donation

Website: www.pacificbonsaimuseum.org

About Oriental Garden Center

Incorporated in July, 1960 at the Federal Way Shopping Center in Federal Way, Washington. Currently located on the corner of 306th and Pacific Highway South, the store has served thousands of customers with garden products, landscaping, and small engine repairs for more than 57 years.

Address: 30650 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Phone: (253) 839-1639

Email: ogc@qwestoffice.net

Hours: 9AM – 5PM Monday – Saturday, 11AM – 4PM Sunday

About Pacific Bonsai Museum

Nestled amidst towering conifers, Pacific Bonsai Museum features traditional and contemporary bonsai with the elegance of a fine art museum. The Museum displays 60 bonsai and boasts the most diverse collection in the United States. Open to the public six days a week with admission by donation, this cultural gem offers group tours, education and special events to more than 35,000 visitors annually from all 50 states and 48 countries.

Address: 2515 S 336th Street on the former Weyerhaeuser Campus in Federal Way, WA 98003

Mailing: PO Box 6108, Federal Way, WA 98063

Phone: 253.353.7345

Email: info@pacificbonsaimuseum.org

Website: www.pacificbonsaimuseum.org

Hours: 10AM – 4PM Tuesday – Sunday, closed Monday

10AM – 7PM third Thursdays of the month, March – September