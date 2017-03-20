Announcement: “Post-Bubble Japan in a Long Historical View” with Mark Metzler The International Examiner

The University of Washington welcomes Professor Mark Metzler as he begins his first public lecture as a professor in the Jackson School and Department of History in the autumn of 2017.

In the lecture, Metzler talks about why there is more deflation to come and how this is an historical turning point on a scale of centuries. Japan is where the 20th-century inflation first ended, when the great bubble deflated in the 1990s. After Japan’s bubble came the collapse of global financial bubbles centered on New York and London.

The lecture will take place in the Walker-Ames Room (Kane 225) at the University of Washington Seattle campus on April 3, 2017 at 7 p.m. with a dessert reception to follow. The event is free and open to the public. Click here to register.