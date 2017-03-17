Announcement: Professor Sumida to speak March 18 The International Examiner

Distinguished educator, accomplished author, and stage actor, Dr. Stephan H. Sumida, Seattle, is the featured speaker at the March 18, Omoide (memories) program conducted by the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington (JCCCW). Sumida will speak on why there was no mass evacuation of Hawai‘i’s Nikkei population after December 7, 1941 and how acts of resistance mattered then and still matter today based on current events.

The free Saturday Omoide program is set for March 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.. Dr. Sumida’s presentation will be followed by the monthly writers’ workshop at 2:30 p.m. The JCCCW is located at 1414 South Weller St. For more information, contact Omoide@jcccw.org or 206-568-7114.