← Previous Post
Next Post →

Announcement: Professor Sumida to speak March 18

The International Examiner March 17, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Dr. Stephan H. Sumida

Distinguished educator, accomplished author, and stage actor, Dr. Stephan H. Sumida, Seattle, is the featured speaker at the March 18, Omoide (memories) program conducted by the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington (JCCCW). Sumida will speak on why there was no mass evacuation of Hawai‘i’s Nikkei population after December 7, 1941 and how acts of resistance mattered then and still matter today based on current events.

The free Saturday Omoide program is set for March 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.. Dr. Sumida’s presentation will be followed by the monthly writers’ workshop at 2:30 p.m. The JCCCW is located at 1414 South Weller St. For more information, contact Omoide@jcccw.org or 206-568-7114.

For more community announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.