Announcement: Seattle Parks and Recreation offers series of LGBTQ Senior Resource Fairs

Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Lifelong Recreation Programs, in partnership with Generations Aging with Pride, will offer a series of LGBTQ Senior Resource Fairs in April and May. The resource fairs are designed to engage, support and empower LGBTQ seniors on their personal aging journey.

LGBTQ seniors, as well as friends and allies, are welcome to drop by any time during the hours of the fair and enjoy light refreshments as they browse the programs and providers in attendance. Exhibitors include representatives from the City’s LGBTQ seniors’ social groups, many of the Senior Service Centers, city and social service agencies, and private care providers.

The resource fairs will be held on the following dates. All events run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Wednesday, April 19 at Rainier Community Center in Southeast Seattle (4600 38th Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98118)

· Saturday, April 29 at Northgate Community Center in North Seattle (10510 5th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98125)

· Wednesday, May 10 at Miller Community Center in Central Seattle (330 19th Ave. E, Seattle, WA 98112)

The fairs are being held at Seattle Parks and Recreation Community Centers that are ADA accessible, on major bus routes, and that have ample on-street parking.