Announcement: Temporary exhibition at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park

The Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park is hosting the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington‘s traveling exhibition Unsettled/Resettled: Seattle’s Hunt Hotel through May 5. The exhibition explores the role the Japanese Language School buildings played in the resettlement of some of the residents of Japanese ancestry that were forcibly removed from Seattle on May 1, 1942 and incarcerated for the duration of World War II.

The facility was called “Hunt Hotel” since most residents returned from the incarceration camp in Hunt, Idaho.Local leader and community figurehead Genji Mihara managed the Japanese Language School buildings from 1945 to 1959.

For more details of the exhibition, please visit its official website.