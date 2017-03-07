Community Forum on Gentrification: Hum Bows Not Hotels The International Examiner

The following is an invitation from CID Coalition to participate in a public community forum on gentrification in the Chinatown-International District:

Please come to our community meeting to discuss public safety, gentrification, and the future of Chinatown International District/Little Saigon.

Saturday, March 11th

3:00 p.m.

FREE FOOD

Bush Asia Center, Community Hall

409 Maynard Avenue South