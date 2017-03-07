Community Forum on Gentrification: Hum Bows Not Hotels
The International Examiner
March 7, 2017
The following is an invitation from CID Coalition to participate in a public community forum on gentrification in the Chinatown-International District:
Please come to our community meeting to discuss public safety, gentrification, and the future of Chinatown International District/Little Saigon.
Saturday, March 11th
3:00 p.m.
FREE FOOD
Bush Asia Center, Community Hall
409 Maynard Avenue South
The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.