Daniel Ramirez Medina and the changing situation of DACA Cliff Cawthon

On February 10, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Seattle detained Daniel Ramirez Medina, a young “DREAMer” in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Nationally Medina’s detention has become a symbol of the Trump administration’s policies and stances on immigration, and particularly, the DACA program put in place by former President Barack Obama.

Obama announced the DACA program in August 2012 after advocacy and civil disobedience from undocumented youth. This program is for young undocumented immigrants under 31 years of age who were brought to the United States by their parents as children (under 16), have resided in the United States since 2007, and are currently in school. The program is a discretionary status by the Department of Homeland Security that allows DACA status recipients to apply for jobs and remain in the United States. The program is not a pathway to citizenship or permanent residency status, however, but for 750,000 undocumented youth it is a major respite from the threat of deportation or removal.

In order to receive a DACA order, one has to go through a thorough a criminal and character background check. The background check covers everything in an applicant’s background for their entire life in the United States and before residing in the country. Ramirez Medina went through checks twice.

The recent detention of Ramirez Medina has caused grave concern among many in immigrant communities who are either green card holders, undocumented, or DACA recipients, like Ramirez Medina.

In response to the arrest of Ramirez Medina, activists from a new coalition Resistencia Collectiva (“Resistance Collective” in Spanish) led an action at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma on February 11 to demand Ramirez Medina’s release. Rolando Avila, a longtime immigrant justice activist, sees the Trump administration is “[reinvigorating] advocacy among many.”

For Avila, he says that what happened to Ramirez Medina has hit home with him. “We’re not just numbers or statistics being rounded up,” Avila said. “It’s your family, it’s your friends, it’s people working in professional settings … all kinds of occupations.”

While going further into the subject, Avila said being open about his status has empowered him. He told the Examiner why he openly identifies himself as undocumented and how it has empowered him:

“The more outspoken and present, the more people in the community know who you are and they would be available to fight … to stop a deportation or detainment,” Avila said. “For me, I’m not going to retreat back into the shadows … so they can’t just take me in the middle of the night [and people say] ‘What happened to Rolando?’ The more vocal and outspoken you are, the more people notice your absence.”

Mozart Guerrier, executive director for 21 Progress, said with regards to the Ramirez Medina case that he was concerned but he also sees it as an “organizing moment” that can, as Avila said earlier, “invigorate” people. 21 Progress is an organization that helps young immigrants in pursuing careers in politics, education, and leadership.

Guerrier says that this is the moment to push back against the normalization of deportations and mass detention of immigrants. Last week, Trump issued a new executive order that gave the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency more tools to detain and deport people, and enforce immigration laws domestically. A move that many, including Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, denounced in a statement where he reaffirmed that “no City of Seattle official will ever ask about your immigration status. And the Seattle Police Department will not help ICE detain and deport immigrants who are doing nothing more than raising their families and contributing to the vibrant culture and successful economy of our city.”

According to Guerrier, many DACA recipients he works with are in educational institutions, from high schools to university. 21 Progress is currently pushing for local universities and other institutions of higher learning to adopt the policy of not asking about immigration status. Currently, University of Washington is in the middle of a conversation about adopting the policy and title of “sanctuary campus,” with labor unions pushing for the university to do so.

For DACA students, the UW becoming a “sanctuary campus” would mean “matching [the] public statement with [an] implementation strategy,” according to Guerrier. The implementation strategy for him means providing support for cultural organizations to do outreach and setting up accountability systems that can allow universities to address discrimination and anti-immigrant bigotry.

“A concern that we’ve seen time and time again … among marginalized students is that universities in this climate haven’t put forward concrete strategies of how they will address these issues and concerns,” Guerrier said, “both on and outside of campus.”

Yurianna Garcia, a DACA student and a Leadership Without Borders staffer who recently graduated from the University of Washington, said that her biggest concern in our current political environment is “the reality of how much [DACA] gives you immunity, … for DACA students we have some layer of protection.” However, that protection isn’t ironclad and “ICE doesn’t play the rules … we’re still at danger of being detained,” she said.

“I don’t foresee things getting better, I foresee them getting worse and that we continue to resist,” Garcia said.

In order to support DACA students and other immigrants, Garcia suggests that people continue to resist and continue to do education on immigrants’ rights with available resources. In Garcia’s point of view, community organizing gave her and her community power.

At the time of the publication of this article, Daniel Ramirez Medina is still in ICE custody and his immigration hearing will begin on March 8. The U.S. Department of Justice said that the federal judge in Seattle does not have jurisdiction in these matters, but that will be discussed at the hearing as well as whether or not Ramirez Medina’s constitutional rights have been violated, according to Ramirez Medina’s lawyers. The decision is expected to either strengthen DACA protections or change immigration law enforcement.