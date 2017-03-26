Local Snohomish company, Tilting Motor Works, wins Most Valued Company Award at 2017 Angel Capital Expo The International Examiner

Keiretsu Forum Northwest concluded its Angel Capital Expo on March 16 at Microsoft. At the Expo, the winner of the “Most Valued Company” award was given to Tilting Motor Works.

The Expo hosted over 350 Angel Investors, 37 community partners, and featured presentations from 18 start-up companies who came from all over the United States and Canada.

Keiretsu Forum Northwest will hold their next Angel Capital Expo on August 3 at the Microsoft campus.