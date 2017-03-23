Millennials Reflect on Executive Order 9066 and its Modern Parallels Kai Eng

The second iteration of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring travel from seven (now six) predominantly Muslim countries was recently blocked by a federal judge in Hawai‘i. Since he took to the campaign trail in 2015 and later won the presidency in November of 2016, Donald Trump’s campaign vow to temporarily ban all persons of Muslim faith or heritage from entering the United States has been increasingly prominent in his winning rhetoric—second only to the promise of constructing a massive wall along the country’s south border.

Following the 75th anniversary of the infamous Executive Order 9066, an order that placed all persons of Japanese heritage within American concentration camps on the West coast, some citizens have expressed their concerns in the wake of an Executive Order issued by the newly-elected president bearing striking similarities.

Students across the nation are voicing their opinions and stressing the need to be mindful of the past. “As a Japanese American, I feel very strongly about this repeating pattern in the way the U.S. deals with fear mongering policies,” said Evan Saito, a high school senior from Northampton, Massachusetts. “War is a painful and divisive situation to begin with, but to use an entire community or population as a populist playing card only serves to harm and divide.”

Thomas Taylor, a student from Bellevue Big Picture School, cited Executive Order 9066 as an “example of how national security excuses can lead to terrible constitutional violations.” He condemned the recent travel ban as a modern-day test conducted to see “how far the government can go in the direction of 9066.”

A common theme in the opposition against the recent travel ban is its implied racial profiling, something that was blatantly obvious yet adamantly denied in the original 1942 Executive Order. “It’s definitely important to know about it,” said Michel Baños, a volunteer at 21 Progress. “I think [Executive Order 9066] was a repetition of what you see throughout history—people of color gaining momentum and measures being taken to slow down or restrict them. You have to figure out how to fight it and the only way to do that is to be educated on why it happened and the politics behind it. I think the travel ban definitely has similarities. It’s racially profiling, targeting a specific demographic.” Baños reflected on the travel ban’s dangerous potential, warning that “if people normalize it, it can happen again.”

Some millennials, however, disagree with the sentiment that the president’s recent actions are following in the footsteps of FDR’s 1942 Executive Order. Cody Aegerter, another student from Bellevue, claimed to see no similarities between President Trump’s actions and Executive Order 9066—an action that he believed was justified at its time. “We were in the midst of WWII, the lives of those serving at Pearl Harbor had already been taken. As far as I’m concerned, we had very little knowledge about our new enemy, and we knew that there were millions of Japanese immigrants living here in America.” Cody went on to defend Trump’s travel ban, pointing out that it “does not target one race nor religion of individuals.”

Community leaders are speaking out against the travel ban and the dangerous precedent it follows. Sarah Baker, president of the Seattle JACL (Japanese American Citizens League), stresses that it is “vitally important for [millennials] to be aware of the real history of the United States, and not just the abridged version.” Baker reflected on the strategies used to demonize Japanese people under the Executive Order 9066 and how “war-time propaganda and fear tactics were used to create this belief that the Japanese family who had been living next door to you for years was the enemy.”

Calling out possible parallels in today’s modern politics, Baker warned how “the American people bought into [9066], fed off of it, and allowed incarceration to happen to a group of innocent people because they thought that was how they were going to stay safe.”

President Trump publicly opposed the ruling and promised his supporters that he would bring the case to all levels necessary to enact the Executive Order, including the Supreme Court. “The danger is clear. The law is clear. The need from our executive order is clear,” Trump said.