Photos: Little Saigon Community Protests for Inclusion in City Decisions

Protestors supporting greater engagement with the Little Saigon community display their signs outside of the City of Seattle Council Chambers. Photo by Lexi Potter, March 6, 2017.
People protesting outside of the mayor’s office for greater City engagement with the Little Saigon community. Protestors expressed solidarity with homeless communities, emphasizing that the Vietnamese community’s need for engagement is not at odds with the City’s need for rehousing those struggling with homelessness. Photo by Lexi Potter, March 6, 2017.
Protesters stand outside the mayor’s office with signs to ask for better engagement with the Little Saigon community. Photo by Lexi Potter, March 6, 2017.
Protestors stand at the back of the Seattle City Council Chamber requesting greater engagement from the City with the Little Saigon community. Photo by Lexi Potter, March 6, 2017.
Quynh Pham, board president of Friends of Little Saigon, addresses the Seattle City Council after protestors disrupt a council meeting in an effort to get the City to engage more with the Vietnamese community. Photo by Lexi Potter, March 6, 2017.
Catherine Lester (right), the City of Seattle Human Services Director, listens to the frustrations of the Little Saigon community outside of the mayor’s office. Photo by Lexi Potter, March 6, 2017.
Lam Yen, a Friends of Little Saigon board member and the former owner of Lam’s Seafood, holds sign reading “Viets Who Give A Shiet” while protesting for Vietnamese community inclusion outside the mayor’s office. Photo by Lexi Potter, March 6, 2017.
Tamarind Tree restaurant owner Tam Nguyen (front center) and Friends of Little Saigon board member Theresa Reyna (right) holds signs protesting for the City of Seattle to engage with Little Saigon before making decisions that affect the community. Photo by Lexi Potter, March 6, 2017.
