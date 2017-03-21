Position Available: Health and Environmental Investigator I The International Examiner

King County invites applications for the full-time position of Health and Environmental Investigator I.

This entry level position will assist with behavior change projects for the Local Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County. The Program is a regional, multi-agency coalition that works to protect and enhance public health and environmental quality in King County by helping citizens, residences, businesses, and government reduce the threat posed by the production, use, storage, and disposal of hazardous materials.

The ideal candidate will have strong collaboration skills and be able to serve as a successful member of a diverse team. They will also assist in developing behavior change strategies for the small business community and residences, public sector communications strategies, research and analysis, and effectively reach populations where English is a second language.

The application closing date for this position is Thursday, April 13 at 11:59 pm (GMT -8:00).

Learn more at www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.

King County is committed to equity and diversity in the workplace. In addition, the county is committed to recruiting and maintaining a quality workforce that shares our guiding principles: collaborative, service-oriented, results-focused, accountable, innovative, professional and fair and just.