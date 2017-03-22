Position Available: Public Policy Project Associate The International Examiner

Triangle Associates is seeking a Public Policy and Collaborative Governance Specialist to assist the team with environmental, transportation, and land use projects for its Seattle office. Send applications by April 5, 2017.

Since 1979, Triangle has provided facilitation, mediation, conflict resolution, public involvement, strategic planning, and other services to federal, state, tribal, and local governments, as well as to private firms, nonprofits, and communities. Triangle promotes a team-oriented working community where employees are encouraged to speak their truth and listen to that of others.

The overall goals of this position are to:

Support the design and implementation of processes that will increase effective communication and understanding among multiple jurisdictions with shared goals, stakeholder interested, and clients.

Support multi-jurisdiction decision-making in a non-advocacy, independent role that generates durable solutions.

The ideal candidate has a basic understanding of governmental structures, and experience working on natural resource management or general public policy issues.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.

Triangle is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and welcomes applications from qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or genetic information.