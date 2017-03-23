#Resister—March 23, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action The International Examiner

The past few weeks have seen the need for activism clearly demonstrated in both global and local politics. With the proposed travel ban blocked once more, it’s clear that the voice of the people will continue to have a tangible effect on the future of the country in the face of racism and discrimination.

Below are some opportunities to voice concerns in community spaces as well as resources for effective activism:

Town Halls

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will hold four town halls in April throughout Washington’s 7th District. The first will be a senior-focused event for residents of Horizon House in Seattle. The following three will take place on Vashon Island, Shoreline, and Burien, respectively.

These four meetings are a continuation of a series of town halls that began in March and will extend throughout the year. At the events, Jayapal will discuss her work in Congress and take questions from constituents. Town halls are an important way for constituents to connect with their representatives in government and hold them accountable.

What: Town Hall: Senior Solutions (Open to Horizon House residents)

When: Tuesday, April 11, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Horizon House, 900 University St, Seattle

What: Town Hall in Vashon Island

When: Thursday, April 13, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Vashon High School, 9600 SW 204th St, Vashon

What: Town Hall in Shoreline

When: Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline

What: Town Hall in Burien

When: Thursday, April 20, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien

Community Events

The People vs. Kinder Morgan

March 23, 6-8:30 PM

Ballard Elks Lodge #827, 6411 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle

Compassionate Conversations on Race and Culture

March 25, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Interfaith Community Sanctuary, 1763 NW 62nd Street, Seattle

A 5-week series of 2-hour workshops. Registration is required: sallyjogilbert@gmail .com.

Resources

NYA Today: A nationwide, youth-run publication with a focus on activism

NYA Today’s Together We Rise: A guide on effective, ethical activism