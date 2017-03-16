← Previous Post
Seattle Parks and Recreation: Summer Outdoor Employment Opportunities

The International Examiner March 16, 2017 0
Seattle Parks and Recreation is seeking applicants for Aquatic Employment and Training opportunities. Summer positions include: Lifeguard, Wading Pool Attendant, Outdoor Pool Cashier, and Boat Ramp Ranger. Position start dates are between May and mid-June, with roles ending in September.

Compensation ranges from $16.46 – $18.39 per hour. Minimum age is 16 for Lifeguard and Outdoor Pool Cashier positions, and 18 for Wading Pool Attendant and Boat Ramp Ranger positions.

To learn more, visit www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.

