Seattle Parks and Recreation: Summer Outdoor Employment Opportunities The International Examiner

Seattle Parks and Recreation is seeking applicants for Aquatic Employment and Training opportunities. Summer positions include: Lifeguard, Wading Pool Attendant, Outdoor Pool Cashier, and Boat Ramp Ranger. Position start dates are between May and mid-June, with roles ending in September.



Compensation ranges from $16.46 – $18.39 per hour. Minimum age is 16 for Lifeguard and Outdoor Pool Cashier positions, and 18 for Wading Pool Attendant and Boat Ramp Ranger positions.

To learn more, visit www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.