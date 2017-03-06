← Previous Post
Snapshots in Time: 1988 Seattle Central Community College scholarship winners (L to R): Lisa Muongvang; Jean Lee; Huyen Nguyen; Marissa Avila; SCCC President Dr. Charles H. Mitchell; Deng Aphayaraj; Chi Nguyen; Xuanthu Nguyen; & Lang Seang. Photo courtesy of Seattle Central Community College, 1988.

Hiroki Sakamoto March 6, 2017
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

