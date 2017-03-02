Snapshots in Time: Choy’s Herbs still operates on Maynard Avenue in the heard of the I.D. Not a tea shop: Dr. Choy provides herbal remedies for physical ailments in line with traditional Chinese medicine. Photo by Dean Wong, date unknown. Hiroki Sakamoto

