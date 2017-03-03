Snapshots in Time: Chris Caywood, systems engineer with Jostens Learning Corporation, installs educational software on the Educational Opportunity Center’s new computers. Photo by Dean Wong, 1993.
Hiroki Sakamoto
March 3, 2017
Chris Caywood, systems engineer with Jostens Learning Corporation, installs educational software on the Educational Opportunity Center’s new computers. The federally-funded EOC program has provided support for displaced or underemployed low-income persons wishing to pursue higher education since 1972. Photo byDean Wong, 1993.
