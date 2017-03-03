Snapshots in Time: Chris Caywood, systems engineer with Jostens Learning Corporation, installs educational software on the Educational Opportunity Center’s new computers. Photo by Dean Wong, 1993.

← Previous Post
Hiroki Sakamoto March 3, 2017 0
Chris Caywood, systems engineer with Jostens Learning Corporation, installs educational software on the Educational Opportunity Center’s new computers. The federally-funded EOC program has provided support for displaced or underemployed low-income persons wishing to pursue higher education since 1972. Photo byDean Wong, 1993.

Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

