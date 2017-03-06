Snapshots in Time: Filipino activist Primitivo Mijares is interviewed while testifying at an immigration hearing in 1976 for two Filipina maids threatened with deportation. Photo by Elaine Ko, 1976.
Hiroki Sakamoto
March 6, 2017
Filipino activist Primitivo Mijares is interviewed while testifying at an immigration hearing in 1976 for two Filipina maids threatened with deportation. Mijares spoke of the lack of due process under the Marcos regime and his belief that the maids would be persecuted upon their return to the Philippines for abandoning their jobs with the Philippines Consul General in Seattle. Himself an asylum seeker from the regime he criticized, Mijares was forcibly returned to his homeland the following year where he then disappeared. He is widely believed to have been murdered by Marcos supporters. (q.v. IE, April 1976)
