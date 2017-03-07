← Previous Post

Snapshots in Time: Hideo Hoshide – Scout Coordinator for the Japanese Baptist Church and Japanese Boy Scout Troop 53, holds the troop’s flag. Photo by Dean Wong, May 12, 1994.

Hiroki Sakamoto March 7, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Hideo Hoshide – Scout Coordinator for the Japanese Baptist Church and Japanese Boy Scout Troop 53, holds the troop’s flag. Photo by Dean Wong, May 12, 1994.

POSTED IN » Snapshots In Time
Hiroki Sakamoto
About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.