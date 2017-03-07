Snapshots in Time: Hideo Hoshide – Scout Coordinator for the Japanese Baptist Church and Japanese Boy Scout Troop 53, holds the troop’s flag. Photo by Dean Wong, May 12, 1994.
Hiroki Sakamoto
March 7, 2017
Hideo Hoshide – Scout Coordinator for the Japanese Baptist Church and Japanese Boy Scout Troop 53, holds the troop’s flag. Photo by Dean Wong, May 12, 1994.
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.