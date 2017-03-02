← Previous Post
Snapshots in Time: Hing Hay Park on a sunny day in 1984. The small gathering place in the heart of the ID was purchased in 1970 with Forward Thrust money and designed by landscape architect S. K. Sakuma. Photo by Dean Wong, 1984.

March 2, 2017
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

