Snapshots in Time: In February 1942 27 women of Japanese ancestry lost their office jobs with Seattle public schools. Photo by Dean Wong, 1986.

Hiroki Sakamoto
March 2, 2017
In February 1942 27 women of Japanese ancestry lost their office jobs with Seattle public schools. The school district gave in to a wave of war hysteria and anti-Japanese sentiment in asking for the women’s resignation. Four decades letter their case became part of the push for redress for Japanese Americans unjustly treated during the war. The surviving women accepted an apology and reparation payments from Governor Booth Gardner and the school district in April, 1986. Pictured here are four of the women along with redress champions including school board member T.J. Vassar, center. Photo by Dean Wong, 1986.
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.