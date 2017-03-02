Snapshots in Time: King County Council Chair Joe McDermott (left) speaks about the forced removal of Japanese Americans from Bainbridge Island caused by Executive Order 9066 at the County’s 75th anniversary Proclamation of Remembrance. Photo by Lexi Potter, February 21, 2017.
Hiroki Sakamoto
King County Council Chair Joe McDermott (left) speaks about the forced removal of Japanese Americans from Bainbridge Island caused by Executive Order 9066 at the County’s 75th anniversary Proclamation of Remembrance. Photo by Lexi Potter, February 21, 2017.
Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.