Snapshots in Time: Left to right: Kay Yamaguchi to Min Yamaguchi. North Coast Importing Co. was located on Maynard, next to Hong Kong RestaurantLeft to right: Kay Yamaguchi and Min Yamaguchi. Photo by Dean Wong, 1982.

Hiroki Sakamoto
March 3, 2017
Left to right: Kay Yamaguchi to Min Yamaguchi. North Coast Importing Co. was located on Maynard, next to Hong Kong RestaurantLeft to right: Kay Yamaguchi and Min Yamaguchi. North Coast Importing Company. The import, export, and grocery wholesaler was located at 515-517 Maynard from at least the early 1950s. Photo by Dean Wong, 1982.
