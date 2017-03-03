← Previous Post
Snapshots in Time: Noted educator, pacifist, and fighter for social justice Aki Kurose was remembered by the International Examiner shortly after her death in 1998. Photo by Dean Wong, 1983.

Noted educator, pacifist, and fighter for social justice Aki Kurose was remembered by the International Examiner shortly after her death in 1998. She is pictured here with her students at Laurelhurst Elementary School in 1983. Photo by Dean Wong, 1983.

Hiroki Sakamoto is a Digital Media Intern with the International Examiner.

